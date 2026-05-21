Russia claims to capture another settlement in Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Thursday that its forces captured another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said the Sever, or North, group of forces took control of the village of Shesterivka.

The ministry also claimed that Ukraine carried out air raids overnight, saying 121 drones were intercepted across Russian territory.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv launched drone attacks against Russia, describing them as "long-range sanctions."

According to Zelenskyy, one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the city of Syzran in Samara region was severely damaged in the attack.

Independent verification of the claims from either side remains difficult because of the ongoing war.



