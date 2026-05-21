French Crans-Montana fire victim seeks $9.5M compensation

A French woman seriously injured in the deadly Crans-Montana fire disaster has filed a compensation claim totaling €8.2 million ($9.5 million), according to her lawyer, who submitted the request to a court in Paris.

"We want €2 million as a down payment for urgent costs and the remaining for the rest of my client's life," lawyer Sebastien Fanti told Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung on Thursday.

Fanti said the amount was based on a preliminary expert assessment and included compensation for the victim's physical injuries, long-term care needs and loss of earnings.

He said the woman would require lifelong care following injuries sustained in the blaze.

Fanti also said he expected French authorities to compensate the victim before pursuing liability claims against local Swiss authorities.

"France will hold the municipality and the canton of Valais liable, I'm sure of it," he told the newspaper.

The fire, which broke out on New Year's Day in Crans-Montana, killed 41 people and injured 115 others, making it one of Switzerland's deadliest fire disasters in recent years.





