China 'opposes' US indictment of former Cuban leader Raul Castro

China on Thursday expressed opposition to the US indictment of former Cuban President and revolutionary leader Raul Castro.

Beijing "firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference in Beijing.

The US Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a superseding indictment charging Castro with the murder of four people, including three Americans.

Fidel Castro's younger brother and successor is accused of participating in the shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue aircraft on Feb. 24, 1996.

Guo also expressed China's opposition to the "abuse of judicial proceedings" and to "external forces putting pressure on Cuba."

He urged Washington to "stop threatening Cuba with force."

"China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and national dignity, and opposing external interference," he said.



