Türkiye evacuates 422 Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers from 41 countries

Türkiye safely evacuated 422 humanitarian aid volunteers, including Turkish citizens and foreign nationals from 41 countries, who had been part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.

In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said that "a total of 422 humanitarian aid volunteers -- including 85 Turkish citizens and 337 foreign nationals from 41 countries -- were safely and swiftly brought back" aboard three aircraft provided by Turkish Airlines.

The ministry said the evacuation was carried out with its coordination and the support of "all our relevant institutions and organizations."

Deputy Foreign Minister H. Ali Özel welcomed the Turkish citizens upon their arrival at Istanbul Airport and stressed that "we will firmly continue to stand with our citizens at all times and wherever they are."