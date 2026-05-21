UN reports nearly 50 illegal Israeli occupier attacks across West Bank in 1 week

The UN reported on Thursday at least 49 illegal Israeli occupier attacks across the West Bank in a single week.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that between May 12 and 18, Israeli occupier attacks "caused casualties or damage, including a rise in arson attacks against homes, farmland, vehicles and a mosque."

"With this, over 870 settler attacks across more than 220 communities have caused casualties or property damage this year alone," he said.

Dujarric addressed an Israeli High Court ruling affecting international non-governmental organizations operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, stressing that "international NGOs are indispensable to the overall humanitarian operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" and that "their work must and needs to be facilitated."

He said humanitarians are continuing to deliver assistance in Gaza, "despite the impediments," that have been briefed about almost daily, while warning that "essential supplies must be allowed into Gaza urgently, to avoid the risk of equipment collapsing."