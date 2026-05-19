News World Zelensky says new attack plans for June authorized, cites war gains

Zelensky says new attack plans for June authorized, cites war gains

In his evening address on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he has officially approved Ukraine’s "long-range action plans" for June. Zelensky emphasized that the upcoming month will see a creative expansion of deep-strike capabilities targeting Russian infrastructure, building on a wave of successful May operations that he described as highly effective "long-range sanctions" against the Kremlin.

DPA WORLD Published May 20,2026 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has authorized plans for attacks in June as part of Ukraine's defensive campaign against Russia's full-scale invasion.



In a video address on Tuesday, he said May had brought a shift in the balance of power in Ukraine's favour. He added that he had been briefed by his military commanders.



Zelensky said Ukraine was holding its positions more effectively while also carrying out more offensive operations. He described Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russian territory as particularly significant, saying they had proven effective this month and should now be further developed "in creative ways."



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's invasion for more than four years and regularly conducts strikes on targets inside Russia.



These have increasingly focused on oil infrastructure, including refineries, pumping stations and export ports, to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and put a dent in Moscow's war chest.



The Ukrainian president also pointed to planned diplomatic initiatives, saying dialogue with the new Hungarian government was key and reiterated Kiev's interest in maintaining good-neighbourly relations.



In a separate statement, Zelensky announced preparations for a reconstruction conference scheduled for June in Gdańsk, Poland.









