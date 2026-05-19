Ankara urges Greece to avoid ‘distorting history’ over Pontus claims

Türkiye on Tuesday criticized Greece over events and statements this Tuesday, May 19, related to the Pontus claims, urging Athens to avoid "distorting history" and instead pursue peaceful bilateral ties.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that May 19 -- the day in 1919 when Republic of Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk arrived in the city Samsun and launched the Turkish War of Independence against occupying forces, including Greece -- is celebrated by the Turkish nation as the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth, and Sports Day.

The ministry accused Greece of advancing "groundless allegations" against Türkiye through legislation adopted in 1994 over the Pontus claims, and said such narratives are unfortunately being taught in Greek schools.

"Greece should cease exploiting history for political concerns," the statement said.

The ministry said that by reviving the unfounded Pontus allegations, Athens is trying to "cover up" its defeat from that time as well as alleged atrocities committed during its military campaign in Anatolia.

Also citing "war crimes and atrocities" committed by the Greek army, the ministry said these were documented in Allied investigation commission reports as well as Article 59 of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

Türkiye also called on Greece to remember historical events including the Tripolitsa massacre of 1821 and violence that followed the occupation of Izmir on May 15, 1919.

"We invite Greece, instead of distorting facts and deriving hostility from history, to take an attitude that will develop our bilateral relations in peace and cooperation," the ministry said.