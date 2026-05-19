Israeli Cabinet holds second meeting on possible renewed war with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security Cabinet on Monday to discuss the possibility of renewed fighting with Iran, according to Hebrew media.

The Israel Hayom daily said the meeting came after Netanyahu held a similar Cabinet discussion Sunday following a phone call with US President Donald Trump to coordinate the "next step" regarding Iran.

It quoted a source familiar with US discussions as saying a new American strike on Iran was "not a question of if, but when."

According to the source, any planned attack would differ from previous operations and could target sites that Trump had so far avoided striking.

The newspaper also cited unnamed Israeli security sources as saying that preparations and measures had already been taken in anticipation of another possible round of fighting with Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a specified deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.