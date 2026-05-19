Merz: Iran must stop playing for time, return to negotiating table

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday urged Tehran to return to negotiations with the US, warning that a prolonged conflict would have severe consequences across the region and beyond.

"Iran must come to the negotiating table. It must stop playing for time," Merz told a joint press conference with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Berlin. "Iran must no longer hold the region—and the entire world—hostage," he said.

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that he had decided to postpone a major military strike against Iran planned for Tuesday after direct appeals from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, Trump added that he had instructed the top defense and military officials to "be prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached."

Chancellor Merz underlined that the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was threatening the global economy and causing substantial harm to export-oriented countries such as Germany and Switzerland.

"We are therefore working with our partners to restore freedom of navigation at the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible," Merz told reporters. "Once the necessary preconditions have been met, Germany will also be ready to contribute its military capabilities to this effort," he added.



