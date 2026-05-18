India, Sweden agree to elevate their relationship to 'strategic partnership'

India and Sweden have agreed to elevate their relationship to a "strategic partnership," according to a statement Sunday from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

It came as Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hosted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the Swedish city of Gothenburg as part of Modi's multi-nation tour.

The two leaders reviewed the "full spectrum" of India-Sweden relations and "acknowledged the growing momentum" in bilateral ties across the sectors, the ministry said in a statement.

They also exchanged views on "key regional and global issues of mutual interest," it said.

Bilateral trade between India and Sweden reached around $7.75 billion in 2025.

Modi's multi-nation tour began in the United Arab Emirates and will now take him to Norway and Italy. Earlier, he visited the Netherlands and held various meetings.





