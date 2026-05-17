Pakistani, Egyptian top diplomats discuss regional situation amid Mideast conflict

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Sunday discussed the "evolving" regional situation amid the Mideast conflict.

During a phone call, Abdelatty appreciated Pakistan's "sincere efforts for promoting regional peace and stability," said a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry.

They also discussed matters related to the regional consultative forum of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, covering ongoing engagements at the UN Security Council and broader multilateral diplomatic developments, it said.

Abdelatty also commended Pakistan's facilitation in the repatriation of 20 Iranian and 11 Pakistani seafarers via Singapore, who had been aboard vessels seized by the United States.

"Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on regional and international developments," the statement said.

Abdelatty also invited Dar to visit Egypt for bilateral consultations at his earliest convenience.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.