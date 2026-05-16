Latvian president holds coalition talks after premier resigns

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics on Friday began talks with the six parties represented in parliament, a day after Prime Minister Evika Silina resigned following the collapse of the ruling coalition.

Rinkevics met representatives of Latvia's political parties but has not yet decided whether or to whom he will delegate the task of forming a new government, public broadcaster LSM reported.

The president said he believes it is possible to form a functioning government with support in the Saeima, Latvia's parliament, before parliamentary elections scheduled for October.

According to the report, talks with parliamentary factions will continue Saturday.

Silina resigned Thursday after one of the parties in the ruling coalition withdrew its support for the government, triggering the coalition's collapse.