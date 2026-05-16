Dutch government plans to vaccinate laying hens against bird flu

The Dutch government plans to introduce mandatory vaccination for laying hens to combat bird flu, broadcaster NOS reported on Friday.

Trials conducted in recent years showed that vaccinating chickens significantly reduces the risk of large-scale outbreaks on poultry farms, while also confirming that eggs from vaccinated hens remain commercially viable.

Authorities said the main remaining issue had been whether trading partners outside the EU would accept such products, with consultations ongoing with countries including Canada and the US.

According to State Secretary for Agriculture Jean Rummenie, there are no longer major obstacles to rolling out the vaccination program, and a detailed plan is expected to be presented before the end of the year.

The Netherlands has experienced repeated outbreaks in recent years, with bird flu detected on 51 farms since October last year, leading to the culling of more than 2.25 million birds.

While infection levels have recently declined and confinement measures have been lifted in parts of the country, officials say continued vigilance is necessary after a new case was detected in Biddinghuizen.

The government also plans to extend vaccination efforts to people at higher risk of exposure, including poultry farmers, veterinarians and zoo workers.