US Embassy in Cuba issues security alert over power outages, protests

The US Embassy in Havana on Thursday issued a security alert in Cuba due to unscheduled power outages as well as protests over prolonged blackouts.

In a statement shared on US social media platform X, the embassy said that "Cuba's national electrical grid is increasingly unstable. Prolonged scheduled and unscheduled power outages occur daily across the country, including in Havana."

It said the outages affect water supply, lighting, refrigeration and communications, noting that fuel shortages are also affecting transportation and causing long lines at gas stations.

The embassy said that on May 13 "there were numerous reports of protests throughout Havana regarding prolonged blackouts."

"While these protests have not been directed against the US or US citizens, reports say some of these protests have resulted in aggressive police repression against Cuban protestors," it said.

The embassy urged US citizens to avoid large gatherings, take precautions by conserving fuel, water, food and mobile phone charge, and prepare for "a significant disruption."