Trump, Xi hold final day of meetings in Beijing

US President Donald Trump arrived Friday morning for a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his official residence, beginning the final day of the leaders' two-day summit.

The White House press pool spotted Trump strolling through the Zhongnanhai Garden with Xi as the leaders prepared to take what is being called a "friendship photo" before holding a bilateral tea and closed-door lunch.

Speaking to reporters as he sat down with Xi for tea, Trump hailed his relationship with the Chinese president, calling it "a very strong one," and said they both agree that they do not want Iran "to have a nuclear weapon. We want the straits open."

"We want them to get it ended because it's a crazy thing there, a little bit crazy. And it's no good, it can't happen," he said.

Welcoming Trump, Xi explained the significance of the Zhongnanhai Palace in China's history, as it was home to many of Xi's predecessors. Xi also recalled Trump's reception for him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in 2017.

"I've chosen this place especially to reciprocate the hospitality extended to me" in 2017, said the Chinese president.

The meetings in Beijing are the final sit-downs before Trump departs the Chinese capital to return to the US.

Trump earlier said during an interview with Fox News that he and Xi "have a very good relationship."

"We have a friendship, really. He's a tremendous leader. He's been here a long time, very powerful, very strong," Trump said.

"He's all business, and that's a good thing. No games...You couldn't find a guy like him, even his physical features, you know, he's tall, very tall, and especially for this country, because they tend to be a little bit shorter."

Trump's visit to China comes amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, triggered after US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran's retaliation against Israel and US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. An indefinite ceasefire is currently in effect.

China has reiterated calls for dialogue in the region, while Washington has accused Beijing of supporting Iran's military and economic capabilities.