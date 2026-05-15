Türkiye says Syria moving toward stability despite regional turmoil

Türkiye's Ambassador to the UN Ahmet Yıldız said Friday that Syria is gradually moving toward sustainable stability despite ongoing regional tensions and "destabilizing" Israeli actions inside the country.

"It is really encouraging to note that Syria has remained among the least affected by the current regional turmoil in our region.

"This demonstrates that since December 2024, Syria has been moving slowly but surely towards sustainable stability," Yıldız told UN Security Council members.

Yıldız criticized Israel's military activities in Syria, accusing it of destabilizing the country while praising Syrian authorities for adhering to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

"We reiterate our call on Israel to fully comply with this agreement without delay, refrain from further escalatory actions, and reverse its encroachment," he said.

Yıldız said preserving stability in southern Syria remains essential not only for Syria's security but also for broader regional stability.

Turning to Syria's internal developments, the Turkish envoy welcomed recent judicial proceedings aimed at holding officials from the former Syrian regime accountable for alleged human rights abuses.

Yıldız also described the planned convening of Syria's People's Assembly as "an important milestone" in the country's political transition and reconstruction process.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of completing the integration process in northeastern Syria and maintaining a unified state structure.

"There is no room for dual structures within the military, judiciary, or administration of a united Syria," he said.

'TÜRKİYE WILL CONTINUE TO STAND BY THE SYRIAN PEOPLE'



The Turkish ambassador said early signs of economic recovery are beginning to emerge, though major challenges remain, particularly in rebuilding critical infrastructure.

He noted that recent disruptions to regional trade routes linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted Syria's strategic importance as a regional transit hub.

"In this regard, a stable and unified Syria can serve as a vital nexus connecting the Middle East, Türkiye, and Europe through trade, transportation, energy, and infrastructure networks," Yıldız said.

He pointed to a recent agreement signed by Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan to strengthen road and railway connectivity as part of broader regional integration efforts.

Yıldız also warned that landmines, unexploded ordnance, and chemical weapons remnants continue to pose serious risks across Syria, despite the decline in large-scale violence.

The ambassador further cautioned that the threat posed by ISIS (Daesh) remains significant, warning that the terror group could attempt to exploit regional instability to regroup.

"The Syrian government continues to strengthen its counterterrorism capacity and deserves sustained international support in this regard also," he said.

Yıldız reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to humanitarian assistance for Syria, noting Ankara's longstanding role in facilitating the UN cross-border aid mechanism over the past decade.

Although the mechanism has ended, he said Türkiye would continue supporting UN humanitarian operations in coordination with Syrian authorities and international partners.

"In conclusion, I would like to reiterate that Türkiye will continue to stand by the Syrian people and support the Syrian government in overcoming the challenges they face," Yıldız said.