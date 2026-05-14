Turkish president welcomed with official ceremony in Kazakhstan’s capital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was welcomed with an official ceremony by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Thursday during an official visit to the Central Asian country.

Erdogan's motorcade traveled along a route decorated with Turkish and Kazakh flags before arriving at the Independence Palace, where Tokayev greeted him.

Following the arrival ceremony, a military band played the national anthems of both countries, and Erdogan inspected the guard of honor.

After the introduction of delegations, the two leaders posed for photographs before holding one-on-one talks.

Later, Erdogan is expected to co-chair the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with Tokayev.

The two presidents are also scheduled to attend a signing ceremony for bilateral agreements and hold a joint news conference.

Several senior Turkish officials attended the ceremony, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.