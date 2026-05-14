Trump, Xi meeting in Beijing ends after more than 2 hours

The closed-door meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing lasted more than two hours, a White House official said Thursday.

Xi hosted a welcoming ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People, where Chinese children waved American and Chinese flags as the two leaders walked past them.

In opening remarks, Trump told Xi that ties between the two countries are poised to become "better than ever before."

Trump repeatedly praised Xi's leadership and China's development under his rule.

Xi, for his part, told Trump that Washington and Beijing should be "partners, not rivals."

"We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era," he said.

The Middle East conflict, Taiwan, trade and tariffs were among the issues high on the agenda in the talks between the two leaders.

This marked the first official visit to China by a sitting US president since Trump's visit in 2017 during his previous term.