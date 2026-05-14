Pentagon calls off deployment of armored brigade to Poland

The Pentagon has unexpectedly called off the deployment of an armored brigade to Poland, marking a significant move in line with President Trump's plan to reduce the US military presence in Europe, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The decision reportedly surprised some military officials.

The cancellation came after the Pentagon announced earlier this month that 5,000 US troops would be withdrawn from Germany.

That announcement followed Trump's anger over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's criticism of the White House's handling of the US war with Iran.

Trump has said the reductions in Europe will go beyond Germany, telling reporters that Washington is "cutting a lot further than 5,000" troops and warning that forces could also be withdrawn from Italy and Spain.

According to the Pentagon, the broader objective is for European allies to take greater responsibility for conventional defense, allowing the US to scale back its military role on the continent.

US officials said the canceled deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, a unit of more than 4,000 troops, is part of a wider reshaping of America's military footprint in Europe.

More changes are expected. Although the brigade was scheduled to go to Poland, some of its units could have been stationed elsewhere in Europe.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the Trump administration was considering removing US troops from bases in some European countries that did not support Washington during its war with Iran.

Still, the move was notable because the Trump administration has maintained close ties with Poland. Trump had even suggested earlier this month that some US troops could be moved from Germany to Poland.

Military commanders had already submitted proposals for how to carry out the 5,000-troop reduction in Germany, and many expected a gradual, organized review of the US force posture in Europe.

Instead, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved more quickly than expected, surprising many in the defense establishment.

Some troops and equipment from the "Black Jack" brigade were already on their way when the deployment was canceled.