Seoul considers non-Iranian involvement in Hormuz vessel attack unlikely

A South Korean official said Thursday that the possibility of a non-Iranian actor being involved in the attack on its vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was "not high," according to Yonhap News Agency.

"There may still be a possibility of another actor besides Iran, but common sense suggests it is not high. There were no pirates nearby," a senior Foreign Ministry official said, while also adding that an investigation is still underway.

Seoul recently concluded that an explosion and fire aboard the cargo vessel HMM Namu on May 4 was caused by two unidentified airborne objects.

South Korea strongly condemned the attack and pledged a full investigation to determine who was responsible.

The official added that Seoul expects "an appropriate response" from the Iranian side if further investigations produce evidence supporting such an assessment.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the government will conduct an additional investigation into the incident and pursue necessary diplomatic measures.

He added that Seoul would "continue consultations with relevant nations," based on South Korea's position that attacks on civilian vessels "can never be justified or tolerated under any circumstances."