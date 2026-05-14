‘One of most important summits’: Nvidia CEO joins Xi meeting at Trump’s invitation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Thursday that US President Donald Trump personally invited him to join the US delegation's high-profile visit to China, which he described as "one of the most important summits in human history."

"President Trump asked me to come," Huang told reporters on the sidelines of the summit in Beijing.

Huang called the trip "an incredible opportunity" to represent the US and support Trump during what he said could become "one of the most important summits in human history."

"The two presidents, President Xi and President Trump, have such a wonderful relationship," he said, adding that the visit could help build "a much, much better partnership" between the two countries.

Huang was added to the US delegation at a late stage after earlier reports suggested he would not participate.

Trump later confirmed in a social media post that Huang was aboard Air Force One and dismissed reports claiming the Nvidia chief had not been invited.

Trade is expected to dominate the Beijing talks, with Trump saying opening China further to US businesses would be his "first request" to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The US business delegation also includes Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, among others.





