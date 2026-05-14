Pakistan conducts training launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a "successful training launch" of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 cruise missile, according to the military.

"Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, the weapon system is capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision," the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said in a statement.

"The training launch was conducted to enhance the operational efficiency of troops and validate the technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability," it added.

The military did not disclose the missile's range. However, Pakistan last tested the Fatah-4 cruise missile in September with a reported range of 750 kilometers (466 miles).

The launch was witnessed by senior military leadership, scientists and engineers. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and the services chiefs congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on the successful training launch.





