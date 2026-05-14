TÜRKIYES FM TO ATTEND ORGANIZATION OF TURKIC STATES MEETING

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held on Friday in the Kazakh city of Turkistan.

Fidan will accompany Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the OTS Informal Summit in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

In the declaration adopted by the heads of state at the 12th OTS Summit held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 7, 2025, it was recorded, on Türkiye's initiative, that the foreign ministers of the organization should meet more frequently.

Within this framework, informal meetings of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers were held under Türkiye's hosting in Istanbul on March 7 and on the margins of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 18.

As a reflection of the growing cooperation in every field within the organization, which is described as a Family Council, the foreign ministers of OTS member states will come together for the third time in the last three months at the upcoming meeting in Turkistan.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, host country Kazakhstan, term president Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the OTS chief.

Meetings are expected to be held on areas of cooperation within the organization, along with an exchange of views on current global and regional issues, particularly Iran and Gaza.

At the end of the meeting, the Decision of the Council of Foreign Ministers on Strengthening the Institutional and Digital Capacity of the OTS Secretariat is expected to be signed.

In his address at the meeting, Fidan is expected to express satisfaction over the continued deepening of cooperation among Turkic states in the areas of political dialogue, trade, energy supply security, connectivity, culture, education, and digital transformation.

Fidan is also expected to underline, in line with Erdogan's call, the importance of working together as the Turkic world to ensure that the Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) obtain the positions they deserve in the international community.

The Turkish foreign minister is also anticipated to state that the negative effects of developments in Iran on global security and the economy are being felt by everyone, and that these events have once again demonstrated the importance of alternative connectivity options for the Turkic world.

He is expected to stress that it is essential not to instrumentalize the Strait of Hormuz for geopolitical objectives and to respect the principle of freedom of navigation.

Fidan is further expected to note the importance of continuing to support diplomatic initiatives, together with Pakistan and other regional partners, to bring the Iran conflict to a lasting end.

He is also expected to emphasize that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and will continue to fulfill its responsibilities for Gaza's reconstruction in coordination with the international community.

On the margins of the meeting, Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from OTS member states.