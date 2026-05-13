Macron visits Ethiopia as France deepens Horn of Africa engagement

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Wednesday for an official visit expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and regional issues in the Horn of Africa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Macron, describing the French leader's third official visit to Ethiopia since 2019 as a reflection of the "strong friendship" between the two countries.

In a post on US social media outlet X, Abiy said the two sides look forward to holding "meaningful conversations."

Macron's visit comes at a time of heightened diplomatic activity in the Horn of Africa, where regional tensions, Red Sea security concerns and shifting geopolitical alliances have drawn increased international attention.

France has sought to expand its political and economic engagement across East Africa, while Ethiopia has intensified efforts to rebuild foreign partnerships following years of conflict and economic strain.

Paris and Addis Ababa have in recent years expanded cooperation in areas including defense, cultural heritage, infrastructure and economic development, with France positioning itself as one of Ethiopia's key European partners.