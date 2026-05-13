Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark East Jerusalem occupation

Israeli Minister of Negev and Galilee Affairs Yitzhak Wasserlauf stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, two days before the anniversary of Israel's occupation of the city, according to Palestinian sources.

Wasserlauf is a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Both Ben-Gvir and Wasserlauf had previously forced their way into the Al-Aqsa compound, drawing a wave of condemnations from Palestinians and Arab countries.

Wednesday's raid comes two days before Israel marks the anniversary of its occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967 according to Hebrew calendar.

Far-right Israeli organizations have called on supporters to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark Israel's occupation of the city. They also plan a flag march scheduled on Thursday evening in East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.,