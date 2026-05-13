Metallica in Hierapolis

The world-renowned metal band Metallica performed in Greece last night. After the concert, the band's guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo arrived in Denizli by private plane with their families. The famous musicians visited Pamukkale and the ancient city of Hierapolis.



Cengizhan Yeldan, who organized the trip, stated, "Since their managers requested it, the responsibility was significant. Therefore, Oktay Çavuş, who also provided security for Metallica at previous concerts, organized their tours. Our guests left our country happy. When the list of places to visit came, Göbeklitepe was also on it. However, it was removed from the list as it was 2,000 km away."



Kirk Hammett shared photos taken from the ancient city of Hierapolis on his social media account with the caption: "Getting some great inspiration in the ancient Greco-Roman city of Hierapolis with Robert Trujillo."