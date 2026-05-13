Britain to strengthen ties with the EU in new legislation

Britain will introduce legislation to strengthen its ties with the European Union, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer prioritises mending economic relations with the bloc as he tries to stay in ⁠power following growing calls for him ⁠to quit.

Outlining the government's legislative programme in a speech surrounded by pomp, King Charles said would introduce a bill to strengthen ties with the EU. The ⁠European Partnership Bill will be used to implement agreements with the EU "now and in the future," the government said.

Starmer has been under pressure from some lawmakers to quit after his Labour Party suffered big losses in Scottish, Welsh and local English elections last week, but he has dug in and said that rebuilding the relationship with Europe is central to his plan for the country.

Starmer has sought closer ties with ⁠the ⁠EU while trying to avoid relitigating the Brexit debates ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc in 2020.

While his government has said Britain needs to align with EU regulations by default in some industries to spur economic growth, Starmer retains a commitment to red lines that Britain will not return to the EU's single market or customs union, and will ⁠not restore freedom of movement with the bloc.

A year ago Britain and the EU reached a framework to agree new deals on food and drink, emissions trading and electricity, the details of which are still being negotiated.

The government said the proposed bill would "ensure agreements with the EU can be implemented now and in ⁠the future."

It ‌added ‌that Britain's parliament would have a say ⁠before EU law was applied in the ‌UK and that any new treaties that might be applied under the bill would also be ⁠subject to parliamentary approval.

Starmer said in a written ⁠introduction to the King's Speech that removing barriers to growth ⁠meant "setting a new direction for Britain at the next EU summit, putting Britain at the heart of Europe."



