Italy aviation strikes disrupt flights nationwide, 38% canceled

An ITA Airways aircraft takes off from Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy, April 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

Italy aviation strikes disrupted flights nationwide Monday, with flag carrier ITA Airways canceling around 38% of its scheduled services as air traffic controllers, airport security staff, and airline crews staged coordinated walkouts.

The strikes involve employees of ENAV, Italy's air navigation service provider, whose staff at the Rome Control Center suspended operations from 10 am to 6 pm local time (0800-1600GMT), ANSA news agency reported.

The work stoppage directly affected most flights departing from and arriving in central Italy, as well as aircraft transiting through Italian airspace.

ENAV staff in Naples also joined the eight-hour strike during the same time frame, adding to disruptions across the country's aviation network.

In Rome, security workers from ADR Security launched a separate four-hour strike from noon to 4 pm (1400GMT) at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport and Ciampino Airport.

The action disrupted passenger security screening and carry-on baggage checks at both airports.

At Palermo Airport, workers from GH Palermo, ASC Handling, and Aviapartner Palermo also staged a four-hour walkout from noon to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, pilots and cabin crew from EasyJet joined an eight-hour strike from 10 am to 6 pm, further intensifying delays and cancellations.