UN warns drone attacks drive surge in civilian deaths in Sudan

The United Nations human rights chief warned on Monday that widening and intensifying violence in Sudan, as well as the rising use of drones, ⁠could lead to more deaths and displacement.

"The international community is on notice that, unless action is taken without delay, this conflict is on the cusp of entering yet ⁠another new, even deadlier phase," the high commissioner for the U.N. Human Rights Office, Volker Turk, said in a statement.

Turk warned that armed drones have now become the leading cause of civilian deaths. Drone strikes accounted for 80% of all conflict-related civilian deaths, with at least 880 people killed by an unmanned aerial vehicle between January and April this year, according ⁠to ⁠OHCHR data.

Most were recorded in the Kordofan region, in Darfur.

Darfur, a vast region in western Sudan, has been a focal point of violence, including ethnically charged killings, in the civil war that erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

However, the use of drones ⁠by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces is spreading to other regions including Blue Nile, White Nile and Khartoum.

"An intensification of hostilities in the coming weeks, as the parties seek to gain or consolidate control of territory amid shifting conflict dynamics, risks hostilities expanding even ⁠further ‌to ‌central and eastern states, with lethal consequences ⁠for civilians across enormous areas," ‌Turk said.

Drones were enabling fighting to continue during the rainy season, which had previously ⁠caused a lull in ground operations, Turk ⁠said. He called for robust measures to prevent ⁠the transfer of arms, including advanced armed drones, to the warring parties.























