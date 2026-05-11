Israeli army says master sergeant killed near border with Lebanon

The Israeli military announced the death of a master sergeant during combat operations near the border with Lebanon, Asharq News reported early Monday.

Despite a ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended to mid-May, the Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with the Hezbollah group.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war began in late February, have killed 2,846 people, injured 8,693 and displaced over 1 million.

It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" on Lebanese territory.

The US is set to host peace talks between the two countries on May 14-15 in Washington, DC.





