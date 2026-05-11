Ukraine reports Russian attacks and battlefield clashes despite ceasefire

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a mission to protect streets from Russian drones in the frontline town of Druzhkivka (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine's military and regional officials on Monday reported Russian drone strikes and battlefield clashes over the past 24 hours, despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Ukraine and Russia agreed on Friday to ⁠a ceasefire from May 9 ⁠to May 11 as part of a U.S.-led push for peace under President Donald Trump to end more than four years of ⁠war since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The ceasefire, which Trump said on Friday he hoped would be extended, was already showing signs of strain on Sunday, when each side accused the other of violating it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday Moscow had refrained from large-scale aerial and missile attacks but that it had continued assaults along parts of ⁠the ⁠long front where Russian forces are advancing.

Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine on Sunday of flouting the ceasefire, saying it had downed 57 Ukrainian drones over the past day and "responded in kind" on the battlefield. It did not immediately report on the battlefield situation on Monday.

In Ukraine, one person was killed and ⁠two people were wounded in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said. Two were killed and two wounded in the southern region of Kherson, the Kherson region's governor said.

Three people were wounded in the neighbouring Mykolaiv region, five were hurt in the northern region ⁠of ‌Kharkiv ‌and four were wounded in the eastern ⁠region of Donetsk, according to reports ‌by the regions' governors.

The General Staff of Ukraine's military said 180 battlefield clashes had ⁠been recorded along the front line ⁠over the past 24 hours and that Russian ⁠forces had on Sunday deployed 8,037 "kamikaze" drones in attacks on settlements and military positions.

























