Israeli army gunfire wounds 2 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were wounded Monday morning by Israeli army gunfire in two separate incidents in the Gaza Strip, amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that one Palestinian was moderately wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. He was taken to Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City.

In Gaza City, a young passerby was wounded near the Samer junction in the city center when Israeli machinery positioned east of the "yellow line" opened fire. The line separates areas controlled by the Israeli army from areas from which it has withdrawn.

A medical source told Anadolu that the young man was taken to Mamdani Hospital, without providing details on his condition.

Witnesses told Anadolu that a powerful explosion shook eastern Gaza City early Monday after the Israeli army carried out a demolition operation, while artillery fired shells toward the surrounding area.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles fired machine guns toward areas east and center of the city, coinciding with artillery shelling.

Israeli warships also fired guns and shells toward the city's coast.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israeli army violations through shelling and gunfire have killed about 851 Palestinians and wounded 2,437 others, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel's genocidal war, which began Oct. 8, 2023, and later continued in multiple forms. The war killed more than 72,000 people, wounded over 172,000, and caused widespread destruction that affected 90% of civilian infrastructure.



















