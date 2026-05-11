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News World Russia accuses Ukraine of violating ceasefire again, state news agencies report

Russia accuses Ukraine of violating ceasefire again, state news agencies report

Reuters WORLD
Published May 11,2026
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RUSSIA ACCUSES UKRAINE OF VIOLATING CEASEFIRE AGAIN, STATE NEWS AGENCIES REPORT
(File Photo)

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine on Monday ⁠of violating ⁠a three-day ceasefire by launching drone and artillery ⁠strikes against Russian troops, state news agencies reported.

Moscow said it had recorded 23,802 violations by Ukraine since the ⁠start ⁠of the truce, which is set to run from May 9 to May 11. Russian ⁠troops responded in kind to Ukrainian attacks with rocket launchers, artillery and drones, state ⁠media ‌cited the ‌Defence Ministry ⁠as saying.

Ukraine ‌has also accused Russia ⁠of flouting ⁠the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.