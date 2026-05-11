Russia accuses Ukraine of violating ceasefire again, state news agencies report

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine on Monday of violating a three-day ceasefire by launching drone and artillery strikes against Russian troops, state news agencies reported.
Moscow said it had recorded 23,802 violations by Ukraine since the start of the truce, which is set to run from May 9 to May 11. Russian troops responded in kind to Ukrainian attacks with rocket launchers, artillery and drones, state media cited the Defence Ministry as saying.
Ukraine has also accused Russia of flouting the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.