Six bodies found in train boxcar in Texas, US, investigation underway

Six people were found dead inside a cargo train boxcar in Laredo, Texas, authorities said, with an investigation ongoing into the circumstances of their deaths, media reports said on early Monday.

The bodies were discovered at a Union Pacific rail yard at around 3:30 p.m. local time (2030GMT) on Sunday, according to Jose Espinoza, a public information officer with the Laredo Police Department, according to CNN.

Police said the discovery was made during a routine inspection of a railcar after receiving a call from an employee at around 3 p.m. (2000GMT).

"The circumstances of their deaths are unknown," the outlet quoted the police spokesperson Joe Baeza as saying, with him adding that the case remains in its early stages.

"It's a very early phase of the investigation. There's not a lot to reveal right now," he said.

Authorities said no survivors were found, and the ages and immigration status of the deceased have not yet been determined.

"It's a very unfortunate event… It was too many lives that were lost," Espinoza said.

Union Pacific said it was "saddened by the incident" and is cooperating with law enforcement.

US Customs and Border Protection said the case is being investigated by local police, Homeland Security Investigations and Texas Rangers.





