Explosion damages building earmarked for asylum seeker housing in Dutch city of Den Bosch

An explosion damaged a building over the weekend in the Dutch city of Den Bosch at a site the municipality plans to use to house asylum seekers, according to regional broadcaster Omroep Brabant on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at a former police station on De Beverspijken, on the border between Engelen and Den Bosch, according to the report.

Investigators later determined that an explosive device had been used earlier in the weekend, causing damage to a window.

Police said the damage was discovered after a passerby alerted authorities on Sunday evening.

An explosives expert was deployed to the site, where remnants of fireworks and a liquid substance were also found.

Police said evidence has been secured as part of the investigation.

The building, located in a business park, is intended by the municipality to accommodate 50 underage asylum seekers.

The plan has previously prompted demonstrations, including repeated protests in the area and disruptions on nearby roads and highways.

The municipality has held several information sessions for residents and business owners and is scheduled to hold an online meeting on Monday.





