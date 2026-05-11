Canada denounces attack on commercial vessel in Qatar’s territorial waters

Canada late Sunday condemned the targeting of a commercial vessel in Qatar's territorial waters and urged all sides to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.

"Canada condemns recent drone attacks across the Gulf, including the targeting of a commercial vessel in Qatar's territorial waters. We urge all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect international law, including freedom of navigation," Canada's Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

The statement followed a drone strike on a commercial cargo vessel in Qatar's territorial waters northeast of Mesaieed Port on Sunday morning.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center said the vessel, traveling from Abu Dhabi, was hit by an unidentified projectile, causing a small fire but no casualties.

Qatar condemned the incident as a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation," saying attacks on civilian and commercial vessels violated international law and threatened freedom of navigation.

Authorities said an investigation was underway in coordination with international partners.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, paving the way for diplomacy toward a permanent solution to the war.





