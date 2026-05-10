Trump rejects 'unacceptable' Iranian terms for ending war

President Donald Trump said Sunday he has rejected Iran's response to a US proposal for ending the Middle East war, deeming it "totally unacceptable."

"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, without describing elements of Tehran's response.

Iran proposal calls for end of war and lifting of sanctions

An Iranian proposal sent to the United ⁠States through ⁠mediator Pakistan stresses the need for an end to the war on ⁠all fronts and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Sunday, citing an informed source.

The proposal emphasizes the necessity ⁠of ⁠lifting sanctions by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control on Iranian oil sales during a 30-day period and ending the naval blockade ⁠on Iran, Tasnim added.

Tasnim also quoted the source as saying that Iran's demands include "Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz if ⁠certain commitments ‌are ‌undertaken by the ⁠U.S." The ‌source did not specify what those commitments would ⁠be.









