Venezuela’s acting president arrives in Netherlands for final ICJ hearing on Essequibo dispute

Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday ahead of a final hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a decades-long dispute between her country and Guyana over the resource-rich Essequibo region, according to a US daily.

The Washington Times reported that after landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Rodriguez said Venezuela had "demonstrated at every historical stage what our territory has meant since we were born as a Republic."

The final court hearing, with Rodriguez's appearance, will take place Monday, it added.

The UN court in The Hague is reviewing competing claims to the nearly 62,000-square-mile territory, which is rich in gold, diamonds, timber and offshore oil reserves.

Guyana asked the ICJ in 2018 to uphold an 1899 arbitration ruling that set the border, while Venezuela argues that a 1966 Geneva agreement invalidated that decision.

Venezuela has also maintained that its participation in the hearings does not mean it recognizes the ICJ's jurisdiction.

A final ruling from the court is expected in the coming months, the daily noted.



