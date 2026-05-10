Türkiye condemns deadly attack on police station in Pakistan

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned "in the strongest terms" a deadly attack targeting a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan.

In a statement, the ministry expressed condolences for those killed, saying it mourned the victims and extended sympathy to their families and the Pakistani people.

"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," the ministry said.

At least 15 police officers were killed in a combined gun and bomb attack Saturday night in the Bannu District, according to local media reports Sunday.

The attack, described as one of the deadliest incidents in recent months, occurred when a suspected suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint, Dawn News reported.

Following the blast, gunmen opened fire and detonated additional explosives, the report said.

City police chief Sajjad Khan said three other officers were injured in the attack.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent years, with many attacks blamed on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which Islamabad says operates from Afghan territory.

Afghanistan has rejected the accusations.