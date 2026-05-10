 Contact Us
News Sports Barcelona seal 29th LaLiga title with 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid

Barcelona seal 29th LaLiga title with 2-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid

Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant free-kick as Barcelona clinched the LaLiga title with a 2-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Nou Camp. Both goals came in the opening 18 minutes as Rashford’s curling effort in the ninth minute was quickly followed by a second from Ferran Torres.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 11,2026
Subscribe
BARCELONA SEAL 29TH LALIGA TITLE WITH 2-0 CLASICO WIN OVER REAL MADRID

Barcelona clinched their 29th LaLiga title on Sunday with ⁠a 2-0 victory ⁠over rivals Real Madrid to open an unassailable 14-point lead at ⁠the top of the table with three games remaining.

Real needed a win at Camp Nou to delay the celebrations but fell behind in the ninth minute ⁠when Marcus ⁠Rashford curled a free kick into the top corner.

Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the 18th minute, finishing a slick move involving Fermin ⁠Lopez and Dani Olmo with a fierce strike from inside the box.

Hansi Flick's side moved to 91 points, with Real ⁠on ‌77 ‌and Villarreal third on ⁠69. Barcelona ‌secured back-to-back league titles, capping a dominant ⁠campaign in which ⁠they have lost only ⁠four league matches.