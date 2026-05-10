Cargo ship in Gulf hit by 'unknown projectile' off Qatari capital: UK maritime agency

A cargo vessel was struck Sunday by an "unknown projectile" 23 nautical miles northeast of the Qatari capital Doha, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center.

"There was a small fire that has been extinguished, there are no casualties," UKMTO said in a statement released through US social media company X.

Authorities have been investigating the incident, it noted, adding that no environmental impact has been reported.

No details on the origin or nature of the projectiles have been provided by the authorities.