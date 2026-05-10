2 activists of Gaza-bound aid flotilla released after extended detention by Israel

Israel released on Sunday two activists of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, Brazilian Thiago de Avila and Spanish activist of Palestinian origin Saif Abukeshek, and deported them, following their extended detention.

Their release came "after their investigation was completed," said the Israeli Foreign Ministry on the US social media company X.

Their detentions had previously been extended twice by the Israeli judiciary.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was attacked on April 30, near the Greek island of Crete, some 600 nautical miles from its destination, the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

The flotilla's first ships, carrying humanitarian aid, left Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet set sail from the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to break Israel's years-long blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.





