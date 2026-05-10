Iran warns countries enforcing US sanctions will face 'difficulties' in Strait of Hormuz transit

A spokesman for the Iranian army said on Sunday that countries enforcing US sanctions against Tehran will "certainly face difficulties in passing through the Strait of Hormuz," according to local media.

"None of the enemy's objectives were achieved," and the political balance of the Iranian system was "not disrupted," Brig. Gen. Akrami Nia said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, giving way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the waterway. Trump announced Tuesday that the US military will temporarily pause "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the shipping channel, and said the American blockade will remain "in full force and effect."



