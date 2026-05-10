Israeli bill seeks to scrap Oslo Accords, block Palestinian state

An Israeli ministerial committee is expected to discuss a bill Sunday that seeks to scrap the Oslo Accords and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to Hebrew media reports Saturday.

Channel 12 said the Ministerial Committee for Legislation will review the proposal, which seeks to revoke the 1993 agreement signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

The bill was submitted by Knesset Deputy Speaker Limor Son Har-Melech, who claimed the Oslo Accords had brought "terror instead of peace" and said it was time for what she described as a "national correction," according to Israel's Channel 7,

"We promised to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and now it is time to encourage settlement in Areas A and B and cancel the disastrous Oslo Accords," Har-Melech wrote on US social media company X.

She described the proposed legislation as "a first and necessary step" toward correcting the overall situation.

Areas A and B in the occupied West Bank fall under varying levels of the Palestinian Authority administration under the Oslo framework.

Officially known as the "Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements," the Oslo Accords were signed in Washington on Sept. 13, 1993, between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

The agreement was signed in the presence of late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and under the sponsorship of then-US President Bill Clinton.