Pakistani, Qatari premiers discuss US-Iran mediation process for ‘lasting’ regional peace

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Thursday discussed ongoing mediation efforts between the US and Iran for lasting peace in the region.

Sharif received a phone call from Al Thani and discussed the evolving regional situation.

"During our warm and productive exchange, we discussed the evolving regional situation and reaffirmed our shared commitment to supporting all ongoing efforts aimed at securing lasting peace and stability in the region," Sharif wrote on the US social media platform X.

The conversation comes as Pakistan and Qatar continue to support mediation and dialogue efforts following months of tensions linked to the conflict involving the US, Iran and Israel, as well as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharif also thanked Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for Doha's continued support for Pakistan's diplomatic engagement in the region.

"I also conveyed my gratitude to my dear brother the Amir of Qatar, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his leadership as well as for Qatar's continued support for Pakistan's sincere efforts to advance regional peace and stability, through dialogue and diplomacy," Sharif said.

Regional tensions intensified after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a specified deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.