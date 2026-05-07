Kremlin expects US to continue mediation efforts in Ukraine conflict

Russia hopes that American mediators will continue their efforts to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russia highly values US involvement in efforts to reach a settlement in Ukraine.

"We expect that Washington will continue these good-faith services, the services of those who facilitate the negotiation process. We highly value these services, and I hope the process will continue," Peskov said.

He added that Moscow remains open to further talks, while noting that US negotiators are currently focused on other international issues.

"We are open to continuing the negotiation process. For obvious reasons, American negotiators are currently focusing on other issues; the Iranian topic is, of course, a priority for them. That is a process where America is a direct participant, not a mediator," Peskov noted.

Commenting on media reports about a possible visit by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov to the United States, Peskov said he was unaware of the goals of any potential meeting between Umerov and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"We expect the process to continue," Peskov said, referring to prospects for renewed negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement.

The Kremlin spokesman also confirmed that the ceasefire announced by Russia for Victory Day commemorations will remain in effect on May 8 and 9.

"Yes, we are talking about the 8th and 9th, about May 8 and 9," he said when asked about the timing of the ceasefire.





- MILITARIZATION BURDENS POLISH CITIZENS

Addressing Poland's plans to build what Warsaw has described as the largest army in Europe, Peskov said the country's militarization would come at a significant financial cost to its citizens.

"As for the process of militarization that follows these statements, of course, it is expensive financially. The country's population will have to dig deep, because all this militarization will be carried out at the expense of its citizens, in this case at the expense of Polish citizens," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He also said Poland and several other European countries openly portray Russia as their "main threat."

"Poland, like a number of other European states, openly positions Russia as its main threat. We categorically reject this. We find such an attitude toward our country unacceptable and say the opposite," he said.

Peskov warned that such policies could deepen confrontation and increase tensions across Europe.

Commenting on foreign media reports alleging Russian involvement in assassination attempts against political emigrants, Peskov dismissed the claims as baseless and premature.

"The Kremlin does not consider it necessary to comment on strange, completely unfounded publications," he said, adding that Russia was being blamed before investigations had concluded.

Peskov said investigative actions were underway in those countries, but Russia was already being blamed before the investigations had been completed, adding that this was how Moscow viewed the situation.

"Recently, a huge amount of very strange information has been published, which is based on nothing, which contains no argumentation, no evidence, which is generally far from reason, but each such piece of information contains an accusation against our country," he added.





- CELEBRATIONS TO GO AS PLANNED

On preparations for the Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, Peskov said the event would proceed as planned and in the format previously announced by the Russian Defense Ministry.

This year's parade will take place in a reduced format. The Defense Ministry said Suvorov and Nakhimov cadets, as well as the column of military equipment, will not participate because of the operational situation. The event will conclude with an air force flyover.

Peskov also said the Immortal Regiment march — during which descendants of World War II servicemen carry portraits of their relatives — will be held in Russia in 2026 in an electronic format.

He added that additional security measures have been implemented for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid what he described as threats from Kyiv surrounding the Victory Day celebrations.

"As with every head of state around the world, whether heads of state in America, Europe, Asia, and so on, appropriate measures are taken to ensure the security of the head of the Russian state," Peskov emphasized.

Addressing concerns over business losses linked to mobile communication shutdowns, Peskov said public safety remains the government's top priority.

"You know that the necessary measures are being taken within the framework of current law. They are necessary to ensure the safety of citizens, which is an absolute priority," he emphasized.

He also noted that Putin had recently instructed government officials to improve public communication and ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure systems.





