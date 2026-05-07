Pezeshkian urges unity, warns against attempts to weaken national cohesion

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged national unity and warned against attempts to undermine internal cohesion during a surprise appearance at a meeting with merchants and trade guild representatives, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

Pezeshkian's call came after a recent meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei that lasted nearly two and a half hours.

"We visited the dear Leader of the Revolution and spoke with him for nearly two and a half hours; his perspective and manner were highly humane, sincere and humble," Pezeshkian said.

"I consider unity and cohesion more important than anything else; if we have endured until now, it is because of unity and cohesion," he added.

The Iranian leader said the "enemy believed that people would become dissatisfied because of the war and take to the streets, and target security and military centers in line with that assumption."

"Without any shame, they openly say they acted like pirates and are seeking to break Iran apart," he warned, without naming any country.

Pezeshkian acknowledged the economic difficulties facing the country, saying inflation and rising prices have become global challenges while Iran has also faced additional hardships "being in the midst of war."

"We have one path: either stand with the people and accept all citizens despite differing views so that we do not surrender to the enemy, or submit to humiliation and defeat."

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.