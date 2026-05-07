France expands €1 university meal program to all students

French university canteens this week began offering €1 ($1.18) meals to all students as part of a nationwide effort to ease mounting financial pressure on young people.

The subsidized meal program, which includes a starter, main course, and dessert, had previously been limited to low-income students or those receiving financial aid. Standard meals normally cost €3.30.

Student organizations had long called for broader access to reduced-price meals amid rising living costs and growing reports of food insecurity among university students.

A recent survey conducted by a student union found nearly half of students in France had skipped meals due to financial difficulties, while almost a quarter said this occurred several times each month.

The new measure is expected to significantly reduce food expenses for students who regularly rely on university cafeterias.

According to Crous, the public body managing student welfare services, including accommodation, dining, and scholarships, around 667,000 students benefited from the discounted meal program in 2024, with tens of millions of meals served throughout the year.

Philippe Baptiste, France's higher education minister, said authorities are preparing for increased demand and pledged additional funding to support the expansion of the scheme in 2027.

He described the policy as a major shift for the university system and said the government would monitor implementation to maintain service quality and avoid placing excessive pressure on cafeteria staff.





