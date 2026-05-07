SpaceX to give Anthropic access to Colossus AI data center

SpaceX will give Anthropic access to its Colossus 1 artificial intelligence data center in Memphis, Tennessee, the companies announced Wednesday, in a move that links two major players in the global AI race.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will use the facility's computing power to expand capacity for its Claude Pro and Claude Max AI assistants and increase usage limits for subscribers, NBC News reported.

The deal provides a high-profile customer for SpaceX as Elon Musk prepares the company for a possible future stock market listing focused partly on AI infrastructure ambitions.

Anthropic, backed by Google and Amazon, has faced growing demand for products including its AI coding tool, Claude Code.

Colossus 1 houses more than 220,000 Nvidia AI processors, including H100, H200 and GB200 accelerators.

Anthropic also unveiled a research-preview feature called "dreaming" at its San Francisco developer conference, saying it allows AI agents to review past work, identify patterns and improve performance over time, NBC News reported.