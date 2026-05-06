Light-engine Russian aircraft crashes in southwestern Siberia, killing 2

A light-engine Russian aircraft which was monitoring for forest fires crashed in southwestern Siberia, killing two people, the Russian Investigative Committee reported on Wednesday.

The crash of the Aeroprakt-22 aircraft occurred near the village of Koshkarevo in the Azovsky Nemetsky National District of the Omsk region, the committee said in a statement.

The aircraft went down in a field, but there was no fire at the crash site. A criminal case has been opened into the incident.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed, according to the committee.





